Nag Ashwin's much-anticipated sci-fi epic, "Kalki 2898 AD," starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, had a stellar opening at the global box office. Released on June 27 in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, the film garnered a robust response from audiences worldwide.

According to a poster shared by the film's team on X (formerly Twitter), "Kalki 2898 AD" grossed more than ?191.5 crore worldwide across all languages on its first day. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported that the Hindi version alone contributed Rs 27.5 crore to the overall collections. He noted that the film's performance was commendable, especially considering it released on the same day as the semi-final cricket match between India and England.

Taran Adarsh highlighted the widespread popularity of the film, stating, "East. West. North. And, of course, South - #Kalki2898AD wave grips the nation... Best part is, the film has opened to excellent houses at Tier-2 and Tier-3 centres and if the trend continues, the mass pockets will help #Kalki2898AD put up a solid number in the long run."

Producer Swapna Dutt Chalasani also shared her thoughts on X, emphasizing that the film was created out of a passion for cinema, not to break records. "It’s very amazing that people are calling or asking, Did we cross records? It’s hilarious because guys who create or created these records never make films for the records. We make for the audience. We make for the love of cinema. We did the same," she wrote.

"Kalki 2898 AD" narrates the story of Bhairava (Prabhas), a bounty hunter aiming to amass enough units to live in the Complex. The film intricately blends sci-fi elements with Indian mythology, particularly the Mahabharata, set 6000 years into the future. Amitabh Bachchan portrays Ashwatthama, who seeks redemption by assisting Kalki, the final avatar of Vishnu, while Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan play pivotal roles as SU-M80 and Supreme Yaskin, respectively.