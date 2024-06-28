Nag Ashwin's highly anticipated science-fiction epic "Kalki 2898 AD", starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, has stormed the Indian box office with a record-breaking debut.

The film has achieved a remarkable milestone, becoming the third-highest opener in Indian cinema history by amassing an impressive Rs 180 crore-plus on its opening day.

"Kalki 2898 AD" has not only dominated the domestic box office but has also surpassed global opening records previously held by blockbuster hits like KGF 2 (Rs 159 crore), Salaar (Rs 158 crore), Leo (Rs 142.75 crore), Sahoo (Rs 130 crore), and Jawan (Rs 129 crore).

Despite these phenomenal figures, "RRR" continues to hold the title of the highest Indian opener with Rs 223 crore in collections on its opening day, followed closely by "Baahubali 2" with over Rs 217 crore.