During its second week, "Kalki 2898 AD" grossed approximately Rs. 148 crore at the Indian box office, bringing its total gross to around Rs. 616 crore.

The film, starring Prabhas, has become only the eighth film ever to cross the Rs. 600 crore mark in India. Internationally, it has grossed another USD 26.50 million (Rs. 221 crore), making for a worldwide total of Rs. 837 crore.

Currently, the Hindi dubbed version is driving the majority of the collections, contributing 60 percent of the national earnings. In contrast, the Telugu version has seen a significant drop, with the Telugu states grossing just over Rs 2 crore on Thursday.

The release of "Indian 2" today is expected to further reduce collections in South India, although the initial reception for "Indian 2" appears to be poor. This might allow "Kalki 2898 AD" to regain some lost screenings over the weekend.

Despite the decline, "Kalki 2898 AD" has enough momentum to reach Rs. 675 crore in India and Rs. 900 crore worldwide. With stronger-than-expected performance in the later weeks, it could potentially approach or even surpass Rs. 700 crore domestically.

These numbers are exclusive of 3D charges as in India these surcharges aren't reported. The "real" gross i.e. including these charges is roughly Rs. 656 crore.