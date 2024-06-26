As anticipation builds for Nag Ashwin's sci-fi epic, Kalki 2898 AD, starring Bollywood and South Indian cinema legends Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani, ticket prices for the film's premiere are soaring to unprecedented heights.

Notably, Maison INOX: Jio World Plaza in Mumbai's BKC is selling 'Lux Superior' tickets for the night show in Hindi at an astounding Rs 2,300.

The bilingual film marks Deepika Padukone’s debut in Telugu cinema and is set to premiere on June 27. Over the upcoming weekend, Maison INOX: Jio World Plaza’s Drive-IN is offering tickets for as high as Rs 2,000.

This pricing phenomenon is reminiscent of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan, which saw ticket prices peak at Rs 2,400 in September 2023 due to immense buzz.

The Andhra Pradesh government has sanctioned an increase in ticket prices for Kalki 2898 AD, allowing single-screen theatres to charge up to Rs 75 and multiplexes up to Rs 125 per ticket. Additionally, theatres can screen five shows daily for the first 14 days post-release, instead of the standard four.

The Telangana government has also approved extra shows and hiked ticket prices, further boosting the film's revenue potential.

Set in a post-apocalyptic future inspired by Hindu scriptures, Kalki 2898 AD is poised to be one of the year's biggest releases, with significant expectations from both critics and audiences.