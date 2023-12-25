Actor and filmmaker Kamaal R Khan, known for his outspoken nature, has found himself in the midst of controversy once again as he was arrested at the Mumbai airport on December 25. The arrest is linked to a 2016 case, according to the actor's statement shared on his social media handle.

In a surprising turn of events, Khan, popularly known as KRK, revealed that he was on his way to Dubai for the New Year when Mumbai police apprehended him at the airport. The actor, who claims to have been in Mumbai for the past year and attending all court dates, expressed his shock at the sudden arrest. His full statement on social media reads, "Today I was going to Dubai for the New Year. But Mumbai police arrested me at the airport. According to police, I am wanted in a 2016 case."

Adding a sensational twist to the unfolding drama, KRK pointed fingers at Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, stating, "Salman Khan is saying that his film #Tiger3 is a flop because of me. If I die in any circumstances in the police station or in jail, you all should know that it’s a murder. And you all know, who is responsible!"

This is not the first time Kamaal R Khan has faced legal troubles. In 2022, he was arrested twice. Initially, he faced charges for sharing alleged controversial tweets regarding the late actors Irrfan and Rishi Kapoor. Later in September, he was arrested again, this time for allegedly sexually assaulting his fitness trainer.

Known for his vocal criticism of Bollywood and celebrities, KRK has been a controversial figure in the entertainment industry. Besides his legal issues, he is recognized for his work in both Bhojpuri and Hindi films, as well as his stint in Bigg Boss Season 3.