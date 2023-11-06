In an exciting development for Indian cinema enthusiasts, Kamal Haasan, the iconic actor, and filmmaker, unveiled the first-look poster of his upcoming project with renowned director Mani Ratnam on November 6, a day before his 69th birthday. The highly anticipated film, tentatively titled 'KH 234', marks a significant reunion, as it brings together Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam after a remarkable hiatus of 33 years.

Their previous collaboration, 'Nayakan', has earned a place in cinematic history and boasts a dedicated fanbase. Now, the duo is set to recreate magic with 'KH 234'. The project is a joint effort of production houses Raajkamal Films International, Madras Talkies, Red Giant Movies, R Mahendran, and Siva Ananth.

Notably, the film's technical crew comprises an impressive lineup, including the legendary composer AR Rahman, cinematographer Ravi K Chandran, editor Sreekar Prasad, and the dynamic stunt choreographer duo Anbariv.

As fans eagerly await the title announcement, Kamal Haasan's social media pages were graced with the first-look poster, generating anticipation and excitement among cinephiles. The film is currently in the midst of production, with further details about the cast and crew set to be revealed in due course.

With 'KH 234', fans can expect yet another cinematic masterpiece from the versatile actor and the celebrated director. Stay tuned for more updates as the journey of 'KH 234' unfolds.