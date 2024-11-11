Kamal Haasan, the chief of Makkal Needhi Maiam and celebrated actor, made a public appeal to his fans, media, and the film industry to refrain from referring to him with titles such as 'Ulaganayagan' (World Leader).

Haasan, known for his humility and reflective approach to his career, requested that he be addressed simply as "Kamal Haasan," "Kamal," or "KH," emphasizing his desire to be seen for his work rather than elevated by honorary titles.

In a detailed note shared with the public, Haasan expressed deep gratitude for the affectionate titles conferred upon him by his admirers, colleagues, and the public. "I have always felt a deep sense of gratitude over being bestowed with endearing titles such as Ulaganayagan, among others. Such accolades, given by the people and recognized by esteemed colleagues and admirers, have always been humbling," Haasan wrote. "I’ve been genuinely moved by your love in conferring it upon me."

While acknowledging the honor of these titles, Haasan reiterated his belief in the collective nature of cinema. He highlighted the ever-evolving nature of the craft, emphasizing his role as a student of cinema who continuously strives to learn and grow. "The art of cinema transcends beyond any one individual, and I am but a student of the craft, forever hoping to evolve, learn, and grow," he explained. "Cinema, like any other form of creative expression, belongs to all. It is the collaboration of countless artists, technicians, and audiences that make it what it is – a true reflection of humanity's diverse, rich, and ever-evolving stories."

Concluding his message, Haasan reiterated his humble philosophy, asserting that the artist should never be seen as above the art itself. "It is my humble belief that the artist must not be elevated above the art," he affirmed, reminding his followers that the true essence of cinema lies in its collective creation and its power to reflect humanity's shared experiences.