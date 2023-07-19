Project K, directed by Nag Ashwin, will screen at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) for the first time ever in 2023. The film's creators released a snapshot of renowned actor Kamal Haasan on Wednesday. He has arrived in the US and will join the rest of the cast when Project K's first trailer debuts at Comic-Con. In addition to Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, Kamal and Amitabh Bachchan play crucial roles in Project K.

On Wednesday, the production banner Vyjayanthi Movies shared Kamal Haasan's photo from the US on Instagram, and wrote, "Good morning AmeriKa (America). Ulaga Nayagan (roughly translated to universal hero) Kamal Haasan in the streets of USA..."

In the photo, the actor was seen taking a stroll down a deserted street while donning a casual blue and grey clothing and matching cap. In the picture with the big skyscrapers in the backdrop, he gazed directly at the camera.

Prior to the screening of their movie Project K at San Diego Comic-Con, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Rana Daggubati arrived in the US the day before. Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone will also attend, according to prior rumours.

Prabhas and Rana had their backs to the camera in a recent photo from the US that the production company shared. A signboard saying ‘Hollywood’ was seen in the background. Both were wearing ‘What is Project K’ T-shirts. The caption along with the picture on Instagram said, “The men have landed in the USA. See you in San Diego on July 20th..."

At the event on Thursday, the team of Project K will unveil the film's first glimpse. San Diego Comic-Con will take place from July 20-23.