Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut is in the limelight after she wrapped shooting for her next political drama ‘Emergency’, and turned to Instagram to offer some behind-the-scenes photos.

In her post, the actor-director stated that she had to mortgage her home in order to complete the film. Kangana will play the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film Emergency.

“As I wrap Emergency as an actor today, a tremendously glorious phase of my life comes to its full completion. It may seem I sailed through it comfortably but the truth is far from it. From mortgaging all my properties, every single thing that I owned to being diagnosed with dengue during the first schedule and having to film it inspite of alarmingly low blood cell counts, my character as an individual has been severely tested”, Kangana wrote in her Instagram post.

The actor who is also directing the movie said, “I have been very open about my feelings on SM but I didn’t share all this, honestly because i didn’t want people who cared to worry unnecessarily and those who desperately want to see me fall and were doing everything to make me suffer, i didn’t want to give them the pleasure of my pain. At the same time I want to share with you all that if you believe just working hard for your dreams or for what you want is enough, think again because that’s not true”.

“You must work hard that’s given even if you are worthy you will be tested beyond your limits and you mustn’t break. Hold on to yourself till you can … you are fortunate if life spares you but you are blessed if it doesn’t…… if you break and shatter in pieces … celebrate…

Because it’s time for you to reborn. It’s a rebirth for me and I feel alive like never before…Thanks to my tremendously talented team for making it happen for me. P.S all those who care about me please know that I am in a safe place now … I would have not shared all this if I wasn’t …please don’t worry, I only need your blessings and love ❤️”, the actor further wrote in her post.

“No sympathy for Kangana. She mocked everyone’s hard work and now she is trying to pen a “heartfelt” appeal for her movie. Not watching her movie, hope she loses all money and disappears in oblivion. #Emergency will not collect parking money of Brahmastra. Karma is loading”, one user wrote in Twiitter.

No sympathy for Kangana. She mocked everyone’s hard work and now she is trying to pen a “heartfelt” appeal for her movie. Not watching her movie, hope she loses all money and disappears in oblivion. #Emergency will not collect parking money of Brahmastra. Karma is loading https://t.co/2HypRTqWgj — LORD Ayan 🙏 - Ritzi (@SpiceNSugarr) January 21, 2023

“#KanganaRanaut wraps up #Emergency, writes a heart-felt note on the difficulties faced by her. Signs off by saying “I only need your love and blessings”, another wrote in Twitter.