Kangana Ranaut has become the centre of attraction for her choice of words in her criticism of Ranbir Kapoor's selection as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. She referred to him as a "skinny white rat in desperate need of a sun tan" and a "pale-looking druggie soy boy".

Kangana's language, on the other hand, has people on the internet comparing her to singer Azealia Banks. Many people have taken note of her "creative use of adjectives" to mock the industry insiders.

Kangana went to Instagram Stories to blast the notion and the two actresses after a news surfaced regarding Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt being cast as Ram and Sita, respectively, in Nitesh's Ramayana.

She wrote, "Recently I am hearing news about another coming up Bolly Ramayana... Where a skinny white rat (so-called actor) who desperately needs some sun tan and conscience he is infamous for doing nasty underhand PR about almost everyone in the industry... known for womanising and drug addiction after desperately trying to prove himself Lord Shiva in a trilogy (which no one watched or want to make more parts of) has now grown fancy to be Lord Rama".

Reacting to Kangana's language against Ranbir, a Reddit user wrote on the opinion-sharing platform, “Her insults are so creative.” “Pale looking druggie soy boy. Kangana is creative with adjectives,” wrote another. One also asked, “Skinny White Rat OMG where does she come up with these names? I can’t look at Ranbir the same way again.” A Reddit user also recalled, “Hahaha didn't she come up with ubla hua anda (boiled egg) as well?”

A Reddit user said in surprise, “Never in my life would I ever imagine the possibility of Kangana Ranaut use the term 'Soy Boy'”. “Kangana is really the Azelia Banks of Bollywood,” wrote another. A person pointed out, "Wow people, Kangana is nastier because she uses crass language upfront rather than doing it through her PR team. Sorry she's not a backstabbing b** like the other great, lovely people." "She really is a live land mine that keeps giving (and blasting). And I guess we’re here for it? Where does she come up with these descriptions ‘skinny white rat’ and ‘druggie soy boy’?" read yet another comment.

According to a recent Pinkvilla report, Ranbir has been busy with Ramayana look tests, and Alia has also been confirmed for the role of Sita in the film. KGF star Yash is said to be still in talks for the role of Raavan, but has yet to sign on the dotted line. Kangana had previously stated that Yash was very well suited to play Ram in the film.