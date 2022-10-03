Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on October 2 said she has developed an interest in politics but has no plans to enter it professionally. However, the actor said that she would rather remain focused on her film career.

Ranaut paid a visit to the National Gallery of Modern Art, where over 1,200 artefacts given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi are on display as part of an e-auction that started on September 17.

The star, who has bid on the model for the forthcoming Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, informed reporters that she is still focused on her acting profession.

"I don't have any plans to enter politics as I'm busy with the shooting of my films. I do have an interest in politics but as an artist only. And I'm a successful artist as I started my career at the age of 16. I have reached the present stage after a lot of struggle," Ranaut said.

The 35-year-old actor also feared that her political interest can affect her work. "I don't have the capacity to start over in a new career but I will always make good films keeping in mind my interest in politics," Ranaut said.

The star stated that she is a patriot and would always support people who do "excellent things for the country.

"I'm a patriotic... I'm so busy with my work and I will always support those people who are doing good for the country, irrespective of the party they belong to," she added. Ranaut also talked about her upcoming directorial, "Emergency", in which she also essays the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi. The film is billed as the story of a watershed moment in the political history of India. The actor acknowledged that the movie's subject is controversial in nature and it was only because of creative freedom fostered by the "current government" that she could tackle the subject.

"It is a controversial topic and I think nobody to date had the liberty to openly tell this story. It is possible now because the current government provides certain protection and platform to actors like Vivek Agnihotri made a film, so he was given security," Ranaut said.

"What could have been the reason that this story was not explored cinematically. Such a giant personality, Mrs Indira Gandhi, who served as the prime minister thrice and such was this scandal, the Emergency”.

"This was an important phase of the country's history but no one had the guts to make a film on this. So I think it is a very good time for creative artists," the actor added while talking to the reporters.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher will play revolutionary leader J P Narayan, Shreyas Talpade will portray former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, and Mahima Chaudhry as author-cultural activist Pupul Jayakar in "Emergency."