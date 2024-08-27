Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has reportedly received death threats from Sikh extremist groups ahead of her upcoming film, Emergency, where she portrays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. These threats surfaced following the trailer release of the film on social media. Ranaut, who represents Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district as a BJP MP, has sought police assistance concerning these threats.

In one social media video, Vicky Thomas Singh, a Christian who converted to Nihang Sikhism, hinted at the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, whom Ranaut plays in the film. He stated, "If in the movie he (slain Khalistani militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale) is portrayed as a terrorist, remember what happened to the person (Indira Gandhi) whose movie you are doing? Who were Satwant Singh and Beant Singh? We will offer our head to Santji, and those who can offer head can also chop it off." Satwant Singh and Beant Singh were the bodyguards responsible for assassinating Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984.

Ranaut shared the video on X and requested police intervention, tagging Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab Police, writing, "Please look into this."

Several Sikh organizations have called for a ban on the film, slated for release on September 6, alleging that it portrays the Sikh community negatively. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee emphasized that Bhindranwale is recognized as a martyr within the community, and misrepresenting Sikhs as separatists is incorrect.

Kangana Ranaut's remarks on farmers' protests

Kangana Ranaut, who serves as the BJP's MP from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, has sparked another controversy by sharing a video comparing the farmers' protests to unrest in Bangladesh. In the video, she claimed that during the farmers' protests against the three farm laws, "bodies were seen hanging and rapes were taking place." She added, "What happened in Bangladesh, it could have easily happened here too... There is a conspiracy by foreign powers and these filmy people thrive on it. They don't care if the country goes to the dogs." Ranaut suggested that vested interests and foreign powers were involved even after the farm laws were repealed.

In response, Dilbagh Singh Hooda of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Ambavata criticized Ranaut, stating, "Calling the farmers rapists is condemnable. You should tender an unconditional apology, failing which we will stage a protest." Abhimanyu Kohar, a leader of the Sayunkt Kisan Morcha (non-political), called on the BJP to distance itself from Ranaut's remarks, saying that failing to do so would imply the remarks reflect the BJP's views. Kohar mentioned that this issue would be raised at a farmers' rally in Anaj Mandi Jind on September 15. Meanwhile, Tejveer Singh of the BKU, Shahid Bhagat Singh, dismissed Ranaut's comments as "provocative statements to earn cheap publicity."

The BJP has distanced itself from Ranaut's statements, urging her to avoid making such remarks in the future. The party stated, "The statement made by BJP MP Kangana Ranaut in the context of the farmers' protest does not reflect the party's stance. The Bharatiya Janata Party expresses its disagreement with her remarks."

Ranaut also expressed admiration for Indira Gandhi's actions against separatist forces, stating, "She (Indira Gandhi) had crushed them under her shoes. She had to crush them like mosquitoes by sacrificing her own life and stopping the disintegration of the country."