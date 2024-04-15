Actor turned-politician Kangana Ranaut recently had the honor of meeting the Tibetan spiritual leader, Dalai Lama, in Dharamshala. Accompanied by former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur, Ranaut shared her memorable encounter on Instagram, expressing her gratitude for the experience.

In her Instagram post, Ranaut described the meeting as one of the most memorable moments of her life. She quoted His Holiness Dalai Lama expressing his fondness for Himachal Pradesh and his love for India. The actor's reflection on the encounter with the revered spiritual figure further emphasized the significance of the meeting.

Speaking to ANI, Ranaut elaborated on the profound impact of the encounter, describing it as a divine experience that she will cherish for a lifetime. She expressed her emotional reaction to being in the presence of such a spiritually influential figure, alongside former CM Jairam Thakur.

Ranaut's meeting with Dalai Lama comes amidst her political ambitions, as she gears up to contest the Lok Sabha election from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency on the BJP's ticket. Additionally, the actor is eagerly awaiting the release of her upcoming film, 'Emergency', scheduled to hit theatres on June 14, 2024. In the film, Kangana Ranaut will portray the role of India's former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi.

With her multifaceted endeavors spanning politics and cinema, Kangana Ranaut continues to captivate attention both on and off the screen.