Kangana Ranaut praised her co-star in Shootout at Wadala John Abraham on Instagram Stories. She described John as "absolutely genuine and inspiring." Furthermore, Kangana recounted how she had learned that John and she were the "only two people from the industry who treated their house help like their own family."

Taking to Instagram stories, Kangana Ranaut on August 14 wrote, "I may have said a lot about negative people in the film industry but I must never forget those also are absolutely genuine and inspiring. I worked with John and I don't have enough words to express how amazing he is, and many may not even know it because he won't pay the media for singing his praises".

He is kind and sorted, no marriage or relationship PR, no paid negativity for others, no harassment or taking advantage of women no agenda or groupism, simply a wonderful man.. love you John", she added along with a photo of John's PETA India campaign.

Kangana also said John was not only a 'self-made man' but a 'successful man in every way'. In her second note regarding John that she shared on Instagram Stories, Kangana wrote, "There is an agent, who provides house help to almost everyone from the film industry, who lives in Bandra and town area. He once told my manager that all his house helps and drivers are treated badly by film industry people. In his entire career, only two people from the industry he found, who treat house help like their own family... first one is John Abraham, (and second one) Kangana Ranaut."

She continued, "Huge respect for this self-made man John Abraham, who is not only a successful supermodel, actor and producer, but also a successful man in every way."