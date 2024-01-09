In the Bilkis Bano case verdict, the Supreme Court reversed the Gujarat government's decision to release 11 convicts who raped Bilkis Bano and killed her family during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Actor Kangana Ranaut responded to a user's request for her to make a film on Bilkis Bano. The actor revealed that she has been researching and working on such a film for three years. However, due to lack of support from top studios and OTT platforms, she has been unable to make the film. She tweeted, "I want to make that story, I have the script ready, researched and worked on it for three years. But Netflix, Prime Video and other studios wrote back to me that they have clear guidelines they don't do so-called politically motivated films." The actor added, "JioCinema said we don't work with Kangana because she supports BJP and Zee is going through a merger. What are my options?"

I want to make that story I have the script ready, researched and worked on it for three years but @netflix , @amazonIN and other studios wrote back to me that they have clear guidelines they don’t do so called politically motivated films, @JioCinema said we don’t work with… https://t.co/xQeVfc3SyI — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 9, 2024

Kangana responded to an X user, who had said in the original tweet, “Dear Kangana ma'am, your passion for women empowerment is so encouraging! Would you be interested in telling the story of Bilkis Bano with a powerful movie? Will you... Will you do it for Bilkis Bano, feminism or at least humanity?”

Recently, Kangana Ranaut, who frequently expresses her opinions on films, society, and women in general on social media, made fun of the Ranbir Kapoor flick Animal. The star was responding to an X user who had complimented her new OTT movie, Tejas. The guy asked in a tweet why the movie didn't perform well at the box office. Kangana responded to her by accusing viewers of choosing "women beating films." It is "discouraging," she continued.