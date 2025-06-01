Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Sunday called for the immediate release of 22-year-old influencer Sharmishta Panoli, who was sent to 14 days of judicial custody by a Kolkata court over a controversial Instagram video that allegedly hurt religious sentiments.

Panoli, a law student from Pune, was arrested late Friday night by the Kolkata Police from her residence in Gurugram, Haryana. She had previously deleted the video in question and issued a public apology on May 15.

Ranaut criticised the arrest, calling it an overreach and warning against misuse of state power. “Harassing someone in the name of law and order is not good. When someone has apologised and deleted the post, but putting her in prison, torturing her, ending her career and raising questions on her character is very wrong. This should not happen with any daughter,” she told ANI.

The Kolkata Police stated that repeated efforts to serve legal notices to Panoli and her family failed, as they had allegedly gone into hiding. “The case relates to an Instagram video by a lady named Sharmishta Panoli that hurt the religious sentiments of a particular community. FIR was lodged in Garden Reach Police Station. Attempts to serve notice as per law couldn't be successful since the accused, with her family absconded. Subsequently, warrant of arrest was issued by the court of law, based on which she was arrested from Gurgaon yesterday,” police said in a statement.

Despite the legal justification offered by authorities, Ranaut urged the West Bengal government to show restraint. “I urge the West Bengal government not to try to make the state into North Korea. Everyone has democratic rights. She has apologised for her indecent remarks. She had said everything in general and today's generation uses such language very normally—both in English and in Hindi. She should be released soon because she is a very young woman. She has her whole career and life ahead of her...”

Panoli was produced before Alipore Court on Saturday and is currently in judicial custody.