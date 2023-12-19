Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's father, Amardeep, has officially confirmed that the acclaimed star is gearing up to enter the political arena by contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, exclusively on the BJP ticket. However, the suspense surrounding the constituency she will represent remains, with her father stating that the final decision rests in the hands of the BJP leadership.

The revelation follows a recent meeting between Kangana Ranaut and BJP's National President JP Nadda at her residence in Kullu, sparking widespread speculation about her potential political foray. Amardeep Ranaut, while addressing inquiries, put an end to the speculations by asserting that Kangana is committed to contesting under the BJP banner.

Kangana's political aspirations have been a subject of discussion for some time now. Hailing from the Sarahan village in the Sarkaghat constituency of Mandi district, with a secondary residence in Manali where her family currently resides, the choice of constituency adds another layer of intrigue to the unfolding political narrative.

Notably, Kangana Ranaut had hinted at her political ambitions a few months ago during a media interaction in Dwarka, Gujarat, where she expressed her willingness to contest elections if it aligns with divine will.