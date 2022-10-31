Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account was suspended by the microblogging site in 2021. But after Elon Musk bought the micro-blogging website Twitter, Kangana fans flocked to social media, wondering if the actress would be reinstated on Twitter.

The Bollywood actress took to Instagram Stories and shared one of the posts in which she asked the same question.

Indian actor Kamaal Rashid Khan also showed his support for Kangana Ranaut as he wrote, “Dear @elonmusk this is the account of Bollywood’s top actress #KanganaRanaut which was suspended. It’s unfair if such a big star also can’t express herself. Please ask your staff @TwitterSupport @Twitter to restore the account. Thanks”.

Dear @elonmusk this is the account of Bollywood’s top actress #KanganaRanaut which was suspended. It’s unfair if such a big star also can’t express herself. Please ask your staff @TwitterSupport @Twitter to restore the account. Thanks. pic.twitter.com/sPegO29ZrC — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 31, 2022

Kangana was banned by Twitter after she reacted to the violence that erupted in Bengal following the Assembly Elections. Kangana's tweet broke the platform's rules. After Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) won, the actress demanded that the president's rule be imposed in the state.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk's first act as CEO of Tesla was to fire Indian-origin CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, the company's policy chief Vijaya Gadde, and others. Musk's fired executives received large pay packages. Agrawal was awarded $38.7 million, Segal $25.4 million, Gadde $12.5 million, and Personette $11.2 million.