Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film ‘Emergency’ which also features the actor in the lead role, will release in theatres on September 6, the actor announced with a new poster.

The actor-turned-politician had in Maym announced the postponement of the film due to her Lok Sabha election campaign.

Taking to Instagram, Ranaut informed of the film’s release date. She wrote, “The beginning of the 50th Year of independent India’s darkest chapter, announcing Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency in cinemas on 6th September 2024. The explosive saga of the most controversial episode of the history of Indian democracy.”

The film which is produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, is a mega-budget depiction of one of the most controversial episodes in the history of Indian democracy.

It is known that in the midst of the event is one of the most sensational leaders of all time, India's first woman Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi.

In a press release, Kangana shared that she is inspired by William Shakespeare’s Macbeth and that the essence of Emergency is the destruction wrought when ambition goes unchecked by moral constraints. “It is undoubtedly the most sensational chapter of Indian democracy and I am eagerly awaiting its worldwide release on September 6,” she added.

‘Emergency’ also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in important roles.