When Kangana rejected Bollywood, did Bollywood reject Kangana with his flop Dhaakad? It's no surprise that Kangana Ranaut has a rivalry with Bollywood insiders, as she doesn't hold back in expressing her disapproval and dislike for those in the film industry, from calling celebrity kids "boiled eggs" to calling film directors "movie mafias." It's clear that she's a lone wolf in show business.

Although everyone might be aware that Kangana Ranaut's action-packed film 'Dhaakad' has received an exceptionally low box office result.

And it is reported that the film had a shocking collection on Day 8, and it barely managed to sell 20 tickets across India, collecting a total of mere Rs 4,420 only.

As Ranaut isn't afraid to say what she thinks, especially when it comes to Bollywood stars. She has mocked the profession once again, saying that no one from the industry is worthy of a visit to her home.

A week before the movie’s release, in an interview with Curly Tales, she was reportedly asked to select three persons from the industry that she would like to welcome to her home .

To which she bluntly replied "Bollywood se to is Seva ke layak koi bhi nahi hai,". Bilkul bhi ghar to bulao hi nahi (No one from Bollywood is capable of this service.) Bahar kahin millo to thik hai ghar mat bulao ( meet them outside, that's great, but don't invite them)."

"Nahi nahi, bilkul nahi, mere dost banne layak hain hi nahi ye log," Kangana replied when asked if she doesn't have a single Bollywood buddy. Qualification chahiye hoti hai uske liye (These folks are not deserving of my friendship.) That necessitates qualification.)

This ignited the host to asked as to whether she had any friends in the film industry. "Nahi nahi, bilkul nahi, mere dost banne layak hain hi nahi ye log," Kangana said. (These folks are not worthy of being my friends.) Qualification chahiye hoti hai uske liye That necessitates qualifications)."

As we're not sure what qualification she's referring to, but one thing is clear, Kanagana doesn't consider anyone in Bollywood to be her friend, and she certainly doesn't consider anyone worthy of bringing to her home.