The teaser for Kollywood actor Suriya's much-anticipated film Kanguva was unveiled on Tuesday, March 19. Produced by Studio Green and directed by Siva, the film appears to be a historical drama.

The teaser, under a minute long, features Suriya leading a group of warriors and suggests Bobby Deol as his on-screen adversary.

Here is the trailer:

The film's music has been scored by Devi Sri Prasad, and the cast includes Bollywood actress Disha Patani, marking her debut in the Tamil film industry. Siva, known for his action films, received criticism for his last movie Annathe, released in 2021, starring Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, and Keerthy Suresh.

Kanguva is Siva's first foray into historical dramas and his first collaboration with Suriya.

Suriya's last film was the 2021 release Jai Bhim, lauded for its portrayal of institutional violence against Scheduled Tribes in Tamil Nadu. The release date for Kanguva is yet to be declared.