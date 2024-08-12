Internet is buzzing with excitement as the trailer for the highly anticipated movie Kanguva is set to be released today at 1 PM.

Starring Suriya and directed by Siva, the film marks Suriya's return to the screen after a gap of 893 days. Fans and followers are expressing their enthusiasm and anticipation for the trailer, with many wishing Siva a happy birthday and hoping for the movie's success both critically and commercially.

The trailer is expected to be a major topic of discussion, anticipated to be a powerful showcase of the film's content and potential.

With music composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the film promises a grand cinematic experience. On Saturday, the makers shared a huge official update by starting the countdown to the trailer launch of the film.

The highly anticipated Kanguva trailer is set to be released on August 12, generating significant buzz with its promise of an epic build-up to the film’s grand arrival.

The makers took to social media to share a captivating poster while announcing the trailer release date, with the caption, "The anticipation ends now! The time for glory is arriving. Get ready for a celebration like no other."

Set to release on October 10, Kanguva is the biggest and most expensive film of this year, with an estimated budget of over ₹350 crore.

The film has been shot across seven different countries and various locations across India, adding to the scale and grandeur of this highly awaited project.