After the historic success of 'KGF' and 'KGF 2', Kannada actor Yash is back with yet another interesting film. The actor announced the name of the upcoming film 'Toxic' with a video on Instagram today, December 8. Yash has collaborated with national Award-winning director, Geetu Mohandas, for the next film. The film will go on the floor in December 2023.

Yash shared a post on social media and announced his new film, titled 'Toxic.' The film, directed by Geetu Mohandas, will release in theatres on April 10, 2025. Sai Pallavi, who is currently shooting for her upcoming film with Sivakarthikeyan, is reportedly believed to be a part of the project. The film will be produced by KVN Productions. Yash went to London in September for the film's pre-production work.

The actor announced the title with a video on Instagram and wrote, "'What you seek is seeking you' - Rumi A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups #TOXIC." The video gives a glimpse of the actor's looks in the film wearing a hat and a cigar in his mouth. Other than the video, the makers have announced that the film will release in theatres on April 10, 2025.