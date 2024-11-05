The Kannada short film 'Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know' has earned a spot in the Oscars 2025 lineup, competing in the Live Action Short Film category. Announced by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting on Monday, the film has made waves since its recent success, winning the first prize at the Cannes Film Festival’s La Cinef Selection earlier this year.

Directed by Chidananda S Naik and produced by the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), this unique project is rooted in Indian folk stories and traditions. The storyline follows an elderly woman who secretly takes the village rooster, causing the sun to stop shining and chaos to unfold. Desperate to restore order, the village invokes a prophecy, leading to the exile of the woman’s family on a mission to retrieve the rooster.

The film’s win at Cannes was praised for its humour, storytelling, and direction, with the La Cinef Jury stating it shines with “humour and a keen sense of direction.” The film showcases the talents of Suraj Thakur (cinematography), Manoj V (editing), and Abhishek Kadam (sound design), who brought Naik’s vision to life.

Director Chidananda S Naik expressed his excitement, sharing that he’s always wanted to bring this story to audiences worldwide, not just as a tale, but as a lived experience.

With the 97th Academy Awards scheduled for March 2025, 'Sunflowers Were the First Ones' to Know is one of the most anticipated films in its category, bringing Kannada cinema to the global stage.