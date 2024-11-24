Rapper Kanye West has been sued by America’s Next Top Model contestant Jenn An, who alleges that he assaulted her by choking her during the 2010 filming of a music video.

The lawsuit, filed in a New York federal court, accuses West of orchestrating the incident during the production of La Roux's "In for the Kill" remix video at the Chelsea Hotel in New York City.

An, who was working as a background actress on the set, claims the rapper instructed other performers to leave the room before the incident occurred. The suit alleges that West choked her with one hand before using both hands to strangle her, leaving her struggling to breathe and temporarily blacking out.

"When defendant West decided that he was finished with plaintiff, her face was covered in saliva and smeared makeup," the lawsuit states. An further alleges that West dismissed her concerns, remarking that her scant attire was the reason she was selected for the scene.

The lawsuit also names Universal Music Group (UMG) as a co-defendant, accusing the company of failing to investigate the incident. According to An, UMG prioritised profits over addressing allegations of misconduct, enabling West’s behaviour. The suit claims that UMG and its affiliate labels, including Interscope Records, attempted to suppress the incident, reflecting systemic discrimination against women within the music industry.

An's lawsuit invokes New York’s Gender-Motivated Violence Act, seeking a jury trial and damages for physical, emotional, and reputational harm. Her legal team has also highlighted broader issues of harassment and discrimination, criticising UMG for continuing to work with artists accused of abusive behaviour.