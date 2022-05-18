This weekend on The Kapil Sharma Show, comedian Kapil Sharma will be seen having fun with the team of Anek, a film on the disturbances in the North East. A hilarious promo for the upcoming episode shows how Kapil described a brinjal to Anek actor Andrea Kevichüsa, who hails from Nagaland. Andrea is a successful model who is making her acting debut with the film.

On The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend, comedian Kapil Sharma will be seen having a good time with the cast of Anek, a film on the North East’s unrest.

Kapil describes a brinjal to Anek actor Andrea Kevichüsa, who is from Nagaland, in a humorous trailer for the forthcoming episode. Andrea is a successful model who stars in the film for the first time.

The promo shows Kapil welcoming Anek actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Andrea and director Anubhav Sinha. Mentioning how Anubhav Sinha’s films revolve around serious issues that matter, Kapil asked him if he makes an issue out of something as small as a ‘baingan ka bharta (roasted brinjal)’, in case the shopkeeper doesn’t give free coriander leaves with brinjals. Anubhav burst into laughter but Andrea reacted, “I don’t know what that is.”

Kapil took it upon himself to explain baingan bharta to her and made funny gestures to explain the appearance of a brinjal. He said, “the purple thing with a question mark on the head, it becomes more purple when you put it into fire and then eat, wah.”

Sony Entertainment Television shared the promo on social media with the caption, “Iss weekend hasne pe nahin lagega break, kyunki aapko hasaane ke liye humaare paas upaay hain #Anek! (there will not be a break on laughter as there are several ideas to make you laugh this weekend)”

Anek is a political thriller in which Ayushmann portrays an undercover cop on a mission to restore peace in India’s northeast. Andrea portrays a North East boxer. Anubhav Sinha not only directed but also wrote the film. On May 27, it will be released in theatres.