Aamir Khan has verified that Karan Deol, Sunny Deol's son, will be a part of the upcoming film 'Lahore 1947'. Recently, it was disclosed that Karan auditioned for a significant character in the film. Karan will portray the role of Javed in the film.

Aamir expressed his excitement over Karan's successful test for the role of Javed, praising his innocence, sincerity and honesty. He also highlighted that Karan has put in a lot of effort by doing workshops with ADISHAKTI and rehearsals with Raj.

He expressed his confidence in Karan's ability to perform well under the direction of Raj Santoshi. Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta will play the lead roles in the film.

'Lahore 1947' is a period film produced by Aamir Khan Productions and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The film will also feature Shabana Azmi, Abhimanyu Singh and Ali Fazal. Abhimanyu will play the villain opposite Sunny.