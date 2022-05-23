The trailer for Karan Johar's much-anticipated film Jug Jugg Jeeyo was released on Sunday, May 2022. However, the film has already sparked controversy, as a screenwriter named Vishal A. Singh called out the directors for copying his plot, which he had pitched to Dharma productions in 2020.

The upcoming family drama, which is directed by Raj Mehta, features Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor alongside Manish Paul, Prajakta Koli and Tisca Chopra. The movie is scheduled to release on June 24, 2022.

While the trailer has been praised by the public for its comedic take on failed marriages, a screenwriter named Vishal A. Singh has posted a series of tweets on his Twitter account alleging that Dharma Productions has plagiarised his story titled 'Bunny Rani', an extract of which he had mailed to the studio.

“Had registered a story.. #BunnyRani with @swaindiaorg in January 2020. I had officially mailed @DharmaMovies in February 2020 for an opportunity to co-produce with them. I even got a reply from them. And they have taken my story.. and made #JugJuggJeeyo. Not fair @karanjohar”, read Vishal’s tweet.

He further provided the screenshots of his mail to Dharma Productions adding that he will lodge an official complaint against the company. Sharing the photos he wrote, “Please read extract of the synopsis of #BunnyRani I had mailed to @DharmaMovies in Feb 2020. And then go on to watch the #JugJuggJeeyo trailer and judge by yourself.”

His tweet further read, “Am aware that what happened with me is happening in the #HindiCinema industry all the time. That doesn’t mean.. I should shut up? I have chosen to raise the flag coz I want this malpractice to stop. This can’t go on forever. #BunnyRani #JugJuggJeeyo.”

Concluding his Twitter thread, Vishal asked Karan Johar to start the truth and reconciliation process to resolve the matter as he wrote, “If what am saying is wrong.. @DharmaMovies should act strongly against me? And if am right.. #Dharma and @karanjohar