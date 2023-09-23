Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra are expected to travel to Udaipur to attend Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding. Although there is no confirmation yet, a source in the know has revealed to ETimes that both of Parineeti's buddies want to be there for her on the big day.

Tomorrow, September 24, in Udaipur, Parineeti Chopra will tie the knot with AAP leader Raghav Chadha in one of the most anticipated weddings of the year. In a lavish but private ceremony conducted in the nation's capital New Delhi in May of this year, the two became engaged. However, only close relatives and friends are anticipated to attend the wedding, which is supposed to be a full-on Punjabi extravaganza.

Parineeti's Chopra ceremony has concluded at Maharaja Suite at The Leela Palace in Udaipur. The wedding party is now enjoying The Welcome Lunch, called 'Grains of Love' which is being held at the Inner Courtyard. In the evening, a grand sangeet is planned, the theme of which is the '90s Edition'. Tomorrow, the wedding party is expected to depart from The Taj Lake Palace (where Raghav and his family are staying) at around 2 pm, followed by jai mala and pheras from 3.30-4 pm, followed by the vidai. The reception gala will also be held tomorrow, from 8.30 pm onwards.

It is highly likely that Parineeti will give the traditional wedding colours like red and maroon a miss and instead, opt for a pastel lehenga for her wedding, designed by Manish Malhotra. Raghav on the other hand, will be wearing a traditional piece designed by his maternal uncle, fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva.

Given that Parineeti and Raghav's engagement celebration was decorated in pastels, the same may be anticipated for the wedding. The wedding will reportedly have a flower motif throughout, and all of the events will be colour-matched properly. Additionally, it has been widely rumoured that talented craftspeople from West Bengal have been employed to decorate the wedding.