On Wednesday, filmmaker Karan Johar announced that there will be no new season of his show Koffee With Karan. The closing season of the present was premiered in 2019. Karan’s announcement comes a couple of days after individuals on web began speculating concerning the company of the subsequent season.

Sharing a observe, Karan wrote, “Hello, Koffee With Karan has been an element of my life and yours, for six seasons now. I’d prefer to suppose we made an impression and even discovered our place in popular culture historical past. And so, it is with a heavy coronary heart that I announce that Koffee With Karan will not be returning. -Karan Johar.”

One individual commented, “End of an period.” Another one stated, “Karan rulaoge kya (Karan do you wanna make us cry)?” While one requested, “Oh please! Come for the seventh season,” together with crying emojis, one other one wrote, “Is there a twist? Is it true? What is going on?” One stated, “That’s actually unhappy! KWK was and will at all times be an iconic responsible pleasure for man,” one other one requested, “But why?? It was an wonderful present.”

The first season of the discuss present premiered in 2004, with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol as company. Over the span of 15 years, celebrities equivalent to, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Twinkle Khanna, Rani Mukerji, Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Ekta Kapoor, John Abraham, Lara Dutta and plenty of extra got here on the present as company.