Karan Johar has just dropped a sizzling scoop that is set to ignite the silver screen. In an Instagram reel that sent fans into a frenzy, the filmmaker unveiled the cast for the much-anticipated 'Dhadak 2' – and it is a pairing that is bound to raise temperatures.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri have been tapped to headline this sizzling sequel, promising a chemistry that'll leave you breathless. KJo's cryptic caption teased, "Once upon a time, there was a king and there was a queen. They were from different classes, and that's the end of the story."

Directed by Shazia Iqbal, 'Dhadak 2' is slated to hit cinemas on 22nd November 2024. This Zee Studios, Dharma Productions, and Cloud 9 Pictures co-production promises to shatter societal norms with a love story that defies class barriers.

Fans wasted no time flooding the comments with excitement. "Whaaaaaaatt!!! So excited," gushed one user, while another declared, "This is truly gonna be exciting."

In other KJo news, the prolific producer celebrated his 52nd birthday by gifting fans a tantalising treat – a sneak peek at his next directorial venture! While details remain tightly under wraps, the narration draft he teased has tongues wagging.