Karan Johar defends newcomers amid nepotism debate, lauds ‘Saiyaara’ as a cinematic triumph

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar found himself once again at the center of the nepotism debate after he praised the recently released romantic drama Saiyaara, starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. While Johar’s glowing review of the film was intended as a celebration of young talent and a return to heartfelt storytelling, a troll’s harsh comment on social media reignited a long-standing controversy in the industry.

One user took to the comments section of Johar’s post and labeled him “nepo kid ka daijaan” (nanny to nepo kids), accusing the filmmaker of favoring star kids over fresh, unaffiliated talent. Known for his candor, Johar didn’t hold back in his response.

“Chup kar!!! Ghar baithe baithe negativity mat paal! Do bachon ka kaam dekh !! Aur khud kuch kaam kar!” Johar shot back, translating to, “Shut up! Don’t breed negativity sitting at home! Watch the work of the two kids! And do some work yourself!”

The 53-year-old director-producer had earlier taken to Instagram to hail Saiyaara as a game-changing love story. “I don’t remember the last time I felt like this after watching a film,” he wrote. “Tears flowing and yet the feeling of immense joy for the fact that a love story has conquered the silver screen and made the nation fall in love. Proudest that my alma mater @yrf has brought love back!!! Back to the movies. Back to our industry.”

Johar praised not only the performances but also the creative force behind the project. He called the film “beyond magical” and credited director Mohit Suri for making “the best film of his career.” He also applauded debut producer Adi Widhani, saying, “That ball is now officially out of the park!”

Music, Johar emphasized, plays a critical role in Saiyaara. “The music is not just a pillar but a character in this film,” he noted, celebrating its emotional impact and integration into the storytelling.

Despite lacking major stars or franchise backing, Saiyaara has proved to be a box office success, grossing Rs 83 crore domestically so far. The film tells the story of Krish, played by Ahaan Panday, an aspiring singer, and Vaani, portrayed by Aneet Padda, a lyricist. Set against the backdrop of dreams, struggles, and music, their journey has struck a chord with audiences nationwide.

While the film’s success is generating buzz for the lead pair and crew, it has also reignited discussions around nepotism in Bollywood — a debate that has persisted for years. Johar, often accused of promoting industry insiders, has in the past acknowledged the issue but also maintained that talent and audience acceptance ultimately determine an actor’s success.

As Saiyaara continues its strong box office run and positive word-of-mouth, it remains to be seen whether the film’s merit can finally shift the focus back to storytelling — and away from surnames.