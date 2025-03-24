Indian filmmaker Karan Johar has described Netflix’s latest crime drama Adolescence as a crucial reminder for parents navigating the challenges of raising children in the digital age. Sharing his thoughts on Instagram, Johar, who is a father to twins, emphasised how the series resonated with him both as a filmmaker and a parent.



Johar pointed out that no book or podcast can fully prepare someone for parenthood. Instead, he stressed that parents must first work on themselves, as their actions, beliefs, and behaviours inevitably influence their children.



“What you say, how you say it, what you feel, and how you express it... your habits, your behaviour, your ideologies, your politics... EVERYTHING will eventually rub off on your child,” he wrote.



The filmmaker also praised the show’s hard-hitting themes, including bullying, toxic masculinity, and social media’s grip on young minds. He described Adolescence as a “masterclass for parents” and a stark reflection of modern parenting.



“I grew up on conversations; they speak in emojis. I grew up on books; they scroll reels. I grew up on self-discovery; they are surrounded by comparisons,” Johar noted, adding that the real crisis for children is happening now but often goes unnoticed.



Beyond its narrative, Johar lauded the technical execution of the four-episode miniseries, particularly its innovative use of long, continuous takes. He credited the show with heightening his awareness as a parent, calling it “more than a series; it’s a forever lesson.”



Adolescence, a British crime drama created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, follows the case of a 13-year-old boy accused of murdering a female classmate. Directed by Philip Barantini, each episode is filmed in a single take, a technique that has drawn critical acclaim. Graham, who co-created the show, also plays the father of the accused. The series premiered on Netflix on March 13 and has been widely praised for its storytelling, direction, and performances.



The drama has also caught the attention of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who watched it with his teenage children. Starmer has since supported the idea of screening Adolescence in UK Parliament and government schools, recognising its relevance in today’s society.