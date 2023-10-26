In July 2023, the seventh directorial of Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt along with Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, was released and turned out to be a successful venture.

The film was applauded by critics as a modern family drama with Indian emotions and marked the 25th special film for Karan Johar. Post-release, Johar attended the Pinkvilla Masterclass to celebrate his two-decade-long directorial journey.

During an interaction with fans, Johar suggested that Ranveer Singh would be the perfect choice for portraying him in a biopic due to Singh's excellent imitation skills.

Johar also spoke about the 'Dola Re Dola' sequence from his last film, acknowledging that the actors had to put in two months of continuous workshops to perfect the sequence. He expressed his happiness over the appreciation it received.

The conversation also touched upon potential future projects with SRK and Kajol, and a possible collaboration with Kartik Aaryan. Johar also addressed issues he had with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.