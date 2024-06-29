Filmmaker Karan Johar has expressed his desire to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his iconic film "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham" by re-releasing it in theatres. Johar, known for his extravagant family dramas, highlighted the growing trend of revisiting classic movies, describing it as "fantastic" for Hindi cinema.

Speaking to reporters, Johar drew inspiration from recent events like the re-release of "Rockstar" and a retrospective honoring filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. He emphasized the importance of bringing back cult films to remind audiences of the richness of Hindi cinema, reports PTI.

"Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham," often abbreviated as K3G, originally premiered in 2001 and featured an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Jaya Bachchan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, and Rani Mukherjee. The film garnered immense popularity for its compelling storyline and memorable performances, becoming a box office sensation.