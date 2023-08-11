Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan are now attending the Melbourne Indian Film Festival. In a recent festival speech that is being extensively posted online, Karan Johar is shown praising Kartik Aaryan for his work, including Satyaprem Ki Katha, and wishing him "more power." There were rumours of a rift between the two earlier in 2021 after Kartik chose not to participate in Dostana 2.

Kartik Aaryan, who attended the panel, was mentioned by Karan Johar in a recent video that a paparazzo account posted on Instagram. In reference to a fan who got engaged to him following the festival showing of his movie Satyaprem Ki Katha, Karan began by making light of the fact that he will be married by the conclusion of the festival.

Karan then added, "Kartik's films have deeply resonated with the country and has always brought in so much fervour back to the cinema halls. More power to him. May his contribution to cinema always continue. Well done, Kartik."

Meanwhile, at the screening of the film Satyaprem Ki Katha in Melbourne, a female fan told Kartik, "I know I'll never get a chance to ask you this question ever again but... will you marry me?" The question brings a smile on Kartik's face and leaves him speechless for a few seconds. The fan eventually asks Kartik for a hug and the actor agrees immediately. The actor shared the incident on his Instagram page. "Aur yaha meri bolti band ho gayi, Mummy se pooch ke batata hu (Here, I was left speechless. I will ask my mother and tell you.)," he wrote as the caption.

Kartik was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, which starred him alongside Kiara Advani. The film released on June 29 and emerged as a box office hit. He has Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion in the pipeline.