Filmmaker Karan Johar is gearing up to introduce Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, to Bollywood. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Johar shared his excitement and reflected on his long-standing bond with Ibrahim’s parents.

Recalling his early encounters, Johar spoke about meeting Amrita Singh, fondly called Dingy by her close ones, when he was just 12. She had worked in his father Yash Johar’s 1984 film Duniya, and he remembered a warm Chinese dinner with her after their first meeting. He also reminisced about meeting Saif Ali Khan for the first time, noting that Ibrahim shares his father’s charm and effortless style.

Expressing admiration for the Khan family’s deep-rooted connection to cinema, Johar said, "Films are in their blood, their genes, and their passion." He also highlighted that this marks a new chapter in his four-decade association with the family, having previously worked with Ibrahim’s sister, Sara Ali Khan, as a producer on Simmba.

Sara joined in on the celebrations, reposting Karan’s announcement on her Instagram stories with a message for her brother: "@iakpataudi welcome to the movies."

The announcement comes a day after Johar teased fresh talent under Dharma Productions, hinting at new stories and faces entering the industry. Ibrahim isn’t entirely new to film sets—he previously worked as an assistant director on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which starred Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and industry veterans like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

With Karan Johar backing his debut, Ibrahim Ali Khan is all set to step into the spotlight.