With Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani has made a comeback to the director's chair after a gap of seven years. He last directed 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' with Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai in the lead.

The odds were stacked heavily against him with romantic drama as a genre not getting much traction and Ranveer Singh coming after a trail of failures.

Alia Bhatt was the only one who had success behind her coming into the film. However, proving everyone wrong, the master director delivered a successful film and at last count, the film has made over 200 crores at the worldwide box office.

Karan Johar recently took to Instagram and penned a heartwarming note to the 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani' team. "Prior to the release of this film, I felt that at any point in time I would need an IV drip and was near collapse!! The question I asked myself was - is it the long 7 year gap? Or the anxiety built over the last 3 years. Or the fact that we live in an ambiguous box office time. Whatever the real reason is - I was a bonafide mess! But the Friday, 28th of July, I felt nothing but gratitude, validation and sheer joy. This film is truly a product of team energy & love. I want to first express my deepest gratitude to the writing forces of this film - Shashank Khaitan & Sumit Roy, who guided me through the narrative journey of our film. Special mention to Ishita Moitra, who brought so much humour, introspection and cinema drama to the screenplay and crackling dialogues. This entire writing process would not have been possible without the creative governance & brilliance of Somen Mishra". wrote the director.

"To my best friend and the couture maverick, Manish Malhotra and to the supremely talented Eka Lakhani for matching the sari to Gucci with equal elan! Manush Nandan - for painting every frame so so beautifully. The maestro editor, Nitin Baid for keeping me in check! The aesthetic force and the best hug in town - Amrita. To Sohel & Debu Da, for taking us to the finish line with sheer expertise. To my absolute favourite Pritam da and his entire team - for creating and weaving musical magic that enhanced every scene of the film. To Amitabh Bhattacharya for his genius mind"!!, the director further wrote.

He finally came to Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhat and write, "To Rocky & Rani, I have a separate love letter I want to write to you but I want to say you're the most indispensable part of this prem kahaani. Both of you, not only made the film what it is but also gave me so much energy from the love you gave me. I love you both to the moon & back - and I hope and pray that I get to work with you soon again. Thank you to our collaborators! Viacom & team for your strength and support. Saregama - you know this film needed you more than ever. And you have the best team led by Vikram! Finally to my brother, my boss & the strongest pillar I lean on Apoorva Mehta. Dharma is here today only because of you. P.s. I love you Amrit, Putlu, Shweta, Aarti, Pooja & Gauri (you know what I mean)".