At a recent occasion, Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar appeared keen to put their differences behind them. Since she labelled him a "flagbearer of nepotism" on his talk show Koffee With Karan in 2017, the actor and the director have been at odds. Despite her irate social media messages and criticism over the past six years, Karan claims he is still enthusiastic about her upcoming movie Emergency.

At the Express Adda session for The Indian Express on Monday, Karan was asked about a political event that he wishes to watch in a film. Karan said, "The Emergency is being made and I am excited to watch it.” Emergency is directed by Kangana Ranaut and she also plays the lead role of the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in it.

Karan Johar also spoke about how Bollywood producers often present bloated trade figures to make their films appear as hits. “We are all liars. We are all big fat liars," he said at the IE event. His own recent film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani performed well at the box office, but Kangana had raised questions about the credibility of the box office figures provided.

Kangana had recently taken to her Instagram Stories and written, “Audience can't be fooled anymore. They have rejected atrocious and creatively poor films full of fake sets and over-the-top fake costumes, who dresses like this in real life also where are tacky houses like those in Delhi??? What rubbish!!!! Shame on Karan Johar for copying his own vintage movies of the nineties… also how come he spend 250 cr on this stupidity? Who gives them this kind of money's while real talent struggles to get funds !!!” Karan has stopped reacting to her comments.

Karan reacted to Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and how it has set the box office ablaze. He said at the same Express Adda event, “Gadar has blown everyone’s brains away because it was a film which was hugely successful in 2001, and now in 2023, it is breaking every record. I have been so glad for the single screens.” Gadar 2 has minted? 389 crore at the Indian box office, so far.