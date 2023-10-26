Moviegoers who have been waiting for a film including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Ranbir Kapoor may soon get their dream fulfilled, thanks to filmmaker Karan Johar.

Ranveer and DP were grilled by the renowned filmmaker regarding their personal and professional life. Which male actor would you not mind seeing play the third part in a love triangle starring you and Deepika? KJo questioned Ranveer during the Rapid Fire round.

To the amazement of many, Ranveer chose Ranbir Kapoor, the ex-boyfriend of his wife.

Furthermore, he brought up the fact that Karan was meant to put them in a movie together. "You wanted to make Sangam with the three of us. What happened to that?" Singh asked.

The actor went on to tell the director, "You are always boasting but make nothing concrete".

To this, KJo said he can still make Sangam and asked the two actors, "Sign it?" He didn't have to wait too long before Deepika confirmed her spot in the cast saying,"Done".

"I am dying to (make it)," Karan affirmed.

"Sangam," a cinematic masterpiece, was directed and produced by Ranbir Kapoor's legendary grandfather, Raj Kapoor.

For those who don't know, Sangam was about two best buddies who developed feelings for the same lady. Alongside Rajendra Kumar and Vyjayanthimala, Ranbir Kapoor had a major part in the 1964 film, which was also produced and directed by his illustrious grandpa. The film went on to become a huge success.

If the filmmaker decides to go ahead and makes the movie, Deepika would have worked on six films with Ranveer and four with Ranbir.

In addition to this project, there are several reports that the three would collaborate on the next Ayan Mukerji movie, "Brahmastra Part 2".