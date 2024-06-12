Karan Johar, renowned director-producer, took to social media on Monday, June 10, to announce the highly anticipated release of his action-packed film, 'Kill'. The movie, backed by Johar, is slated to hit Indian theatres on July 5, bringing a thrilling cinematic experience to audiences nationwide.

Sharing the exciting news, Johar unveiled a series of posters from 'Kill' on his social media handles, signaling the impending arrival of the film. In his post, Johar expressed enthusiasm for audiences to experience "the bloodiest ride Indian cinema has ever offered." The movie stars Laksh Lalwani in a lead role, alongside Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala. Directed and written by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, 'Kill' promises to deliver high-octane action and intense drama.

Accompanying the announcement, Johar issued a warning regarding the film's content, cautioning viewers about its violent nature. He emphasized viewer discretion, acknowledging that the film's content may be intense and disturbing for some audiences.

'Kill' has already generated significant buzz following its premiere at The Toronto International Film Festival, where it received rave reviews. Described as a relentless martial arts thriller, the movie unfolds on a passenger train bound for New Delhi, which becomes the battleground for a brutal showdown between commandos and an invading army of bandits.