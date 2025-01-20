Karan Veer Mehra emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Season 18, defeating Vivian Dsena in a nail-biting finale on Monday. The victory came after a fierce battle of votes, leaving the actor overwhelmed as he lifted the trophy.

The finale kicked off with the elimination of Rajat Dalal, narrowing the competition to Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian Dsena. Salman Khan added to the suspense by recounting the duo’s memorable moments in the Bigg Boss house before bringing them on stage.

Karan Veer, reflecting on his journey, shared how the show had transformed him and promised to remain friends with Vivian. Salman Khan, known for his signature antics, kept the tension alive until the final announcement. When Karan Veer was declared the winner, the actor was overcome with emotion, hugging friends, including Shilpa Shirodkar, as the audience cheered.

Karan Veer’s time in the house was anything but smooth. Starting off quietly, he turned the tables midway through the season, becoming a dominant force and leaving no contestant unchallenged. His fiery persona in the later weeks became a key highlight of this season’s drama.

The finale featured six contestants—Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra, and Rajat Dalal—each bringing their unique flair to the show. But it was Karan Veer who captured hearts and votes, cementing his place as the Bigg Boss 18 champion.