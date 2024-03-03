From March 1-3, Jamnagar, Gujarat will host the pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani, son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of businessman Viren Merchant.



Kareena has been giving some of the most stunning appearances over the past two days. She has an amazing lookbook thus far from the big event. Let's have a look.

That shimmery lavender dream

In a Tarun Tahiliani saree gown, she made her mark at the pre-wedding party. The mauve piece featured a champagne gold border, crystal work and sequin embellishments. The saree was paired with a strapless blouse with a plunging neckline. The unique draping style and shimmery detailing of the saree added to its appeal. Kareena accessorised her look with a diamond choker, chunky earrings, rings and a bejeweled sling bag. Her makeup was minimal, with shimmery eyeshadow and black eyeliner, while her lips were kept nude.

No one looks as HOT as KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN in a traditional look 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #KareenaKapoor pic.twitter.com/qDjfaKi7az — Zoya Khan (@SweetZzoya) March 3, 2024

The Bright Manish Malhotra Couture

Wearing a stunning Manish Malhotra saree, Kareena stole the stage. From the metallic color to the metallic texture of the saree, Kareena's attire had a unique vibe. She added a halter top that complemented her saree in terms of color and fabric. Bebo perfectly executed the look with her inherent elegance and charm in addition to covering herself in six yards of luxury.



Even though Kareena's saree was already gorgeous and didn't need much adornment, she made the bold and wise decision to finish her look with a gorgeous pair of earrings. Without a sure, everyone likes a little more bling, and the saree's and the earrings' color contrast looked amazing on camera. The chic bracelet was also a wonderfully thoughtful selection.

The actress chose a dewy base for her makeup, and her contouring was well done. The saree was enhanced by the eyeliner and the sheer lip color that went well together. She chose a sleek bun with a center parting to finish the ensemble.