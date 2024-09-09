Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan turned heads with her regal presence as she arrived for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at the Ambani residence, alongside her husband, Saif Ali Khan. Known for her impeccable fashion sense, Kareena once again made a bold style statement, gracing the festivities in a stunning Sabyasachi-designed red suit set that radiated elegance.

The ensemble featured a simple yet elegant plain red suit, which was elevated by a traditional dupatta with intricate prints and gota frills. The timeless combination of red and gold highlighted Kareena’s sophisticated ethnic look, while her choice of large chandelier earrings added just the right amount of glamour, making her appearance nothing short of majestic.

Saif Ali Khan complemented Kareena’s look by twinning with her in equally royal attire, creating an adorable power couple moment at the event. Their regal appearance set a festive tone, capturing the attention of everyone present.

The Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at the Ambani residence saw many Bollywood celebrities, but Kareena and Saif's impeccable sartorial choices, blending tradition with contemporary flair, made them stand out, embodying the grace and charm of Bollywood royalty.