Kareena Kapoor, a Bollywood icon and versatile actor, has recently opened up about her journey towards self-acceptance and the importance of embracing one's age. In a candid interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Kareena shared her views on natural beauty, the pressures of altering one’s appearance, and how she confidently rejects societal expectations of youth and beauty. At 44, Kareena’s stance on ageing gracefully is refreshing and empowering, inspiring many to embrace their authentic selves.

The actor made it clear that she doesn’t feel the need to conform to the pressure of looking younger. “Age is a part of beauty. It’s not about fighting lines or trying to look younger; it’s about embracing and loving the age you’re at. I’m 44 and have never felt better,” she said with confidence. Kareena added that her self-worth is not tied to cosmetic enhancements like Botox. “I don’t feel the need for Botox or any cosmetic enhancements. My husband finds me sexy, my friends say I look amazing, and my films are thriving. I play roles that reflect my age and am proud of it. I want people to see me for who I am and appreciate that.”

Kareena’s unapologetic attitude towards ageing is paired with her unwavering body confidence. She has never shied away from being her true self, and this self-assurance has been a key factor in her career longevity. “From the beginning, I was confident that my talent and dedication would ensure I continued to get work. I took care of myself, stayed fit, and focused on being the best version of myself,” she explained.

Beyond the glamorous veneer of stardom, Kareena’s love for acting and her commitment to honing her craft are evident. Coming from a family with a storied acting legacy, Kareena has always felt a responsibility to honour that tradition, while also carving out her own unique path. She noted, “My goal has always been to be recognised as a serious actor, not just a star. While being a star is great, I’ve always been driven by the desire to take on challenging roles. Coming from a family with a rich acting legacy—my grandfather (Raj Kapoor), Shashi Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, and my sister Karisma—I wanted to prove that I could combine being a star with being a serious actor.”

Kareena’s dedication to taking on varied and challenging roles has been evident throughout her career. “Whether it was the commercial success of Jab We Met or the intense drama of Udta Punjab, I’ve always sought roles that push my boundaries and showcase my versatility,” she said. Her passion for acting goes beyond commercial success; she is continually motivated by roles that allow her to stretch her skills as an actor.

On the professional front, Kareena is eagerly awaiting the release of her latest film, The Buckingham Murders, which hits theatres on September 13. Directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, the film also stars Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. Produced by Mahana Films and TBM Films, with Balaji Telefilms presenting, the movie is also Kareena’s debut as a producer, alongside Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor. Her venture into production is yet another sign of her multifaceted talent and determination to leave a lasting impact on the industry.

As Kareena Kapoor continues to age with grace and confidence, she remains an inspiration for both her fans and peers. Her journey is a reminder that embracing oneself—inside and out—can lead to true empowerment.