Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, kicked off his tenure as the Puma brand ambassador with a thrilling experience at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix in Miami, Florida.

During his visit, Ibrahim shared multiple photos, including snapshots alongside racing sensation Charles LeClerc. Sporting a red Ferrari jersey, Ibrahim posed with Charles, sharing light-hearted moments and even jesting about the confusion his attire may have caused. “I know, even Charles confused me for a Ferrari driver. @charles_leclerc @pumaindia,” he humorously captioned one of the images.

Later, Ibrahim reposted a picture of Charles clinching a trophy after securing the third position. The race saw McLaren's Lando Norris clinch his maiden Formula One victory, edging past reigning champion Max Verstappen.

Commenting on Ibrahim's post, his stepmother Kareena Kapoor, also a Puma brand ambassador, couldn't resist showering him with compliments. “Tumhara koi haq nahin banta ke tum itne handsome lago,” she quipped, putting a playful twist on her famous dialogue from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Fans were quick to express their adoration for Ibrahim's encounter with Charles. One fan humorously pondered, “2 crush ko ek hi photo me kaise dekhu (How do I focus on both my crushes in a single picture).” Another playfully speculated about Charles's confusion, referencing Saif's role as an F1 driver in the 2007 movie Ta Ra Rum Pum.

Amidst his burgeoning fame, Ibrahim is anticipated to step into Bollywood soon, with reports suggesting his debut as an actor. He has already dabbled in the industry as an assistant director on Karan Johar's upcoming film, "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani." Additionally, rumors swirl about his romantic involvement with Shweta Tiwari's daughter, Palak Tiwari.