Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor shared a cryptic post on social media following the shocking attack on her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan. While the post did not directly address the incident, it emphasized the unpredictability of life and the need for humility in the face of challenges.

Kareena reshared a message that read, "You'll never truly understand marriages, divorces, anxieties, childbirth, death of a loved one, parenting… until it actually happens to you. Theories and assumptions of situations in life are not realities. You think you are smarter than most until life humbles you when it's your turn."

The cryptic post comes after Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an intruder at his Bandra residence, an incident that left the actor requiring six surgeries. Fortunately, he is reported to be recovering well.

Following the attack, Kareena issued an official statement, expressing the emotional toll on her family. "It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from relentless speculation and coverage," she stated.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Hansal Mehta’s The Buckingham Murders.