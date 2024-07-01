The much-anticipated thriller 'The Buckingham Murders,' directed by Hansal Mehta and featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan in a dual role as the lead actor and co-producer, is set to release in theatres on September 13, 2024. The announcement was made alongside the release of an intriguing poster that offers a glimpse into the film's intense, thrilling world.

'The Buckingham Murders' created significant buzz with its screenings at the BFI London Film Festival 2023 and as the opening film at the Jio MAMI Film Festival 2023. The film is expected to be an intense thriller, weaving a narrative around hidden agendas and relationships that unravel the mystery of a murder, culminating in a classic whodunit.

The film features an ensemble cast including Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. It is penned by writers Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. The production is a collaborative effort by Balaji Telefilms, TBM Films, and producers Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

"We're thrilled to announce that #TheBuckinghamMurders is coming to theatres on 13th September 2024," the makers shared on social media, accompanied by the film's poster.

Fans and critics alike are eagerly awaiting the release, anticipating a gripping and intense cinematic experience from Mehta's latest directorial venture.