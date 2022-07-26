Every year on July 26, India observes Kargil Vijay Diwas, in honour of the heroes of the Kargil War in which India evicted Pakistani intruders and succeeded in recapturing Tiger Hill and other posts as a part of "Operation Vijay". The armed conflict continued for more than 60 days at Kargil in Ladakh.

The war took place between May and July of 1999 in Jammu and Kashmir's Kargil district. General Pervez Musharraf, the head of Pakistan's army at the time, is believed to have engineered the battle.

Finally in the last week of July, the Indian Army, with help from the Indian Air Force, concluded the war.

Every year on this day, the nation pay homage to hundreds of Indian soldiers who were martyred in the war. Several events are also held across the country to recognise the contributions of the Indian Armed Forces.

Movies based on Kargil War that pay tribute to Kargil heroes:

1. LOC Kargil: The film LOC Kargil is based on the Kargil War. It is produced and directed by JP Dutta, under the banner of JP Films. The film has an amazing casting of Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Sunil Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, and Akshaye Khanna as the lead characters.

2. Shershaah: Shershaah brought forward the untold story of Captain Vikram Batra who laid down his life in 1999 after re-capturing point 4875 in Kargil from Pakistani troops. Helmed by Vishnuvardhan, the film also gives a sneak peek into the captain's personal life and his relationship with Dimple Cheema. It stars Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead roles.

3. Dhoop: Dhoop chronicles the journey of Captain Anuj Nayyar, MVC, who led the Kargil War operations for India. Directed by Ashwini Chaudhary, Dhoop stars Om Puri, Revathy, Sanjay Suri and Gul Panag, among others.

4. Lakshya: Hrithik Roshan starrer Lakshya centres around the life of a young boy who joins the Army and is gearing up to fight the Kargil War. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the movie stars Preity Zinta and Hrithik Roshan in the lead with Amitabh Bachchan, Preity Zinta, Boman Irani and Om Puri taking on some pivotal roles.

5. The Kargil Girl: Gunjan Saxena, The Kargil Girl focuses on the life of Indian Air Force pilot, Gunjan Saxena, who was the first Indian female Air Force pilot to fight a war and has an important role in the Kargil war. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Angad Bedi, and Pankaj Tripathi in important roles.