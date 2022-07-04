21-year-old Sini Shetty from Karnataka lifted the Miss India World 2022 title on Sunday at the grand finale of Miss India in Mumbai. Rajasthan’s Rubal Shekhawat emerged as Miss India 2022 first runner-up and Shinata Chauhan from Uttar Pradesh was named Miss India 2022 second runner-up. The winner was chosen from among the top 31 state winners. The event was held on July 3 at the Jio World Centre.

The jury panel for the evening was actors Neha Dhupia, Dino Morea and Malaika Arora, designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, choreographer Shiamak Davar, and former cricketer Mithali Raj.

With its hybrid style, the pageant had begun a nationwide search for potential talent from all around the nation through online auditions. The extensive scouting drive and subsequent interview rounds culminated with the shortlisted selection of 31 state winners, a note from the organisers stated.

Sini was crowned by Femina Miss India 2021 Manasa Varanasi of Telangana. She will represent India at Miss World 2022.

Dhupia, former Femina Miss India Universe, said the journey of Femina Miss India brings back “memories of the priceless experiences I’ve had with this pageant".

Sini Shetty said that,“It’s almost like reliving every moment of my journey with these young glamorous girls who are so full of enthusiasm and capability to take on the world with power and elegance. Certainly, there are challenges with the digital process in the wake of the pandemic; however, I’m confident it will be as exciting and worthwhile irrespective of the layout."

Meanwhile, Malaika, Kriti Sanon and Neha were seen arriving at the red carpet, dressed in their fashionable best. Malaika undoubtedly stole the show in her subdued gold embroidered gown, which accentuated her well-known curves. The gown, with its shimmery gold accents, looked perfect for the red carpet. She was greeted by Neha Dhupia on the red carpet, which looked resplendent in a shiny gown.

The show was hosted by Maniesh Paul. Femina Miss India 2022 was co-powered by Sephora, Moj and Rajnigandha Pearls.